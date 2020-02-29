3256 W. 11340 S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Basement Apartment - Available July - Property Id: 165672



This is a 2100 square foot BASEMENT APARTMENT located 1/2 mile East of The District in South Jordan.

Available 1st week of July 2020.

**Rent is $1,350 a month and there is an addt'l FLAT UTILITY RATE of $200 that covers ALL of your utilities. (water, power, gas, sewer, garbage, and internet.) Total monthly will be $1,550 with ALL utilities included. You don't need to put any utilities in your name.

NO SMOKING, NO ANIMALS or loud PARTIES. This apartment is just a few years old and is perfect for people trying to get AWAY from apartment complexes and into a friendly neighborhood.



Looking for a QUIET & CLEAN tenant!

*SEPARATE entrance on the W. side of the house

*2 driveway parking spots available

*spacious with OPEN living area

*GRANITE counter tops and STAINLESS appliances

*Owner Is Resident upstairs

*Modern, new, and clean

*SEPARATE thermostat

*Washer Dryer HOOKUPS

*1 mile away from Bangerter Hwy

*5 minutes away from I-15

*1/2 mile to The District entertainment area

No Pets Allowed



