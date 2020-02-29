3256 W. 11340 S.

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Basement Apartment - Available July - Property Id: 165672
This is a 2100 square foot BASEMENT APARTMENT located 1/2 mile East of The District in South Jordan.
Available 1st week of July 2020.
**Rent is $1,350 a month and there is an addt'l FLAT UTILITY RATE of $200 that covers ALL of your utilities. (water, power, gas, sewer, garbage, and internet.) Total monthly will be $1,550 with ALL utilities included. You don't need to put any utilities in your name.
NO SMOKING, NO ANIMALS or loud PARTIES. This apartment is just a few years old and is perfect for people trying to get AWAY from apartment complexes and into a friendly neighborhood.
Looking for a QUIET & CLEAN tenant!
*SEPARATE entrance on the W. side of the house
*2 driveway parking spots available
*spacious with OPEN living area
*GRANITE counter tops and STAINLESS appliances
*Owner Is Resident upstairs
*Modern, new, and clean
*SEPARATE thermostat
*Washer Dryer HOOKUPS
*1 mile away from Bangerter Hwy
*5 minutes away from I-15
*1/2 mile to The District entertainment area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165672
Property Id 165672
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5778393)