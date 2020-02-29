All apartments in South Jordan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3256 W. 11340 S.

3256 11340 South · (801) 828-5554
Location

3256 11340 South, South Jordan, UT 84095
Country Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Basement Apartment - Available July - Property Id: 165672

This is a 2100 square foot BASEMENT APARTMENT located 1/2 mile East of The District in South Jordan.
Available 1st week of July 2020.
**Rent is $1,350 a month and there is an addt'l FLAT UTILITY RATE of $200 that covers ALL of your utilities. (water, power, gas, sewer, garbage, and internet.) Total monthly will be $1,550 with ALL utilities included. You don't need to put any utilities in your name.
NO SMOKING, NO ANIMALS or loud PARTIES. This apartment is just a few years old and is perfect for people trying to get AWAY from apartment complexes and into a friendly neighborhood.

Looking for a QUIET & CLEAN tenant!
*SEPARATE entrance on the W. side of the house
*2 driveway parking spots available
*spacious with OPEN living area
*GRANITE counter tops and STAINLESS appliances
*Owner Is Resident upstairs
*Modern, new, and clean
*SEPARATE thermostat
*Washer Dryer HOOKUPS
*1 mile away from Bangerter Hwy
*5 minutes away from I-15
*1/2 mile to The District entertainment area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165672
Property Id 165672

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3256 W. 11340 S. have any available units?
3256 W. 11340 S. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3256 W. 11340 S. have?
Some of 3256 W. 11340 S.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3256 W. 11340 S. currently offering any rent specials?
3256 W. 11340 S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3256 W. 11340 S. pet-friendly?
No, 3256 W. 11340 S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Jordan.
Does 3256 W. 11340 S. offer parking?
Yes, 3256 W. 11340 S. does offer parking.
Does 3256 W. 11340 S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3256 W. 11340 S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3256 W. 11340 S. have a pool?
No, 3256 W. 11340 S. does not have a pool.
Does 3256 W. 11340 S. have accessible units?
No, 3256 W. 11340 S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3256 W. 11340 S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3256 W. 11340 S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3256 W. 11340 S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3256 W. 11340 S. does not have units with air conditioning.
