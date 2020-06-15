10078 Bagpiper Circle

Amenities

Open Concept 3-Bedroom House Available in June! - 3-bedroom, 2 bath open concept home with an automatic 2-car garage available in South Jordan. Walk-in from front door or garage to great room/kitchen and only a short flight up to bedrooms or down to Family Room and Laundry. Has w/d hookups, big refrigerator, central A/C, heat, underground sprinkler system, and a huge, fenced yard..



AVAILABLE IN JUNE: 1 year lease. No smoking or vaping. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house for rent. $1,795/month & $1,795 deposit, based on good credit/background report, application fee $35/application for credit & background check for each 18 and over potential resident. $150 Lease Initiation Fee. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain yard. Lot size: .28 acres.



As the house in tenanted until the end of May, no showings will be made until 6/1/2020. Please text Jean Acheson at 256.290.2851 for an appointment.



