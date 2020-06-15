All apartments in South Jordan
10078 Bagpiper Circle

10078 Bagpiper Circle · (256) 290-2851
Location

10078 Bagpiper Circle, South Jordan, UT 84009
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10078 Bagpiper Circle · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Concept 3-Bedroom House Available in June! - 3-bedroom, 2 bath open concept home with an automatic 2-car garage available in South Jordan. Walk-in from front door or garage to great room/kitchen and only a short flight up to bedrooms or down to Family Room and Laundry. Has w/d hookups, big refrigerator, central A/C, heat, underground sprinkler system, and a huge, fenced yard..

AVAILABLE IN JUNE: 1 year lease. No smoking or vaping. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house for rent. $1,795/month & $1,795 deposit, based on good credit/background report, application fee $35/application for credit & background check for each 18 and over potential resident. $150 Lease Initiation Fee. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain yard. Lot size: .28 acres.

As the house in tenanted until the end of May, no showings will be made until 6/1/2020. Please text Jean Acheson at 256.290.2851 for an appointment.

(RLNE3302141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10078 Bagpiper Circle have any available units?
10078 Bagpiper Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10078 Bagpiper Circle have?
Some of 10078 Bagpiper Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10078 Bagpiper Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10078 Bagpiper Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10078 Bagpiper Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10078 Bagpiper Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Jordan.
Does 10078 Bagpiper Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10078 Bagpiper Circle does offer parking.
Does 10078 Bagpiper Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10078 Bagpiper Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10078 Bagpiper Circle have a pool?
No, 10078 Bagpiper Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10078 Bagpiper Circle have accessible units?
No, 10078 Bagpiper Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10078 Bagpiper Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10078 Bagpiper Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10078 Bagpiper Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10078 Bagpiper Circle has units with air conditioning.
