/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Grove, UT with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1054 W 70 N
1054 West Cambria Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
1054 W 70 N Available 07/24/20 PLEASANT GROVE TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA - TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA 1054 W 70 N Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,621 Sq. Ft.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
345 South 930 West
345 South via Terrazza, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This impressive home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1488 W 10 S
1488 West 10 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage, this beautiful home features granite counters, hardwood floors. This home is open and bright throughout. Come enjoy the great amenities this subdivision has to offer. Clubhouse, gym, theater and pool.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
661 S 2220 W #104
661 Monet Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1114 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in great location in Pleasant Grove. Just off the I-15 for an easy commute! Large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1635 W 50 N
1635 West Robinson Lane, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1425 sqft
Pet Friendly Pemberly Condo - Imagine a quick commute home with time to relax with friends, then watch the sunset glow on the mountains from your top floor condo living room! You can even setup a family party in the clubhouse, theatre, and pool!
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Grove
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:35pm
24 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
12 Units Available
Bonneville
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Village Park provides spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes with plenty of extra amenities. All of our apartments include dishwasher, fridge, oven, and full size washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 03:36pm
6 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
230 N 750 E
230 N 750 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1639 sqft
Charming 3-Story Townhomes in Edgewater in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bonneville
644 N 130 E
644 N 130 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1989 sqft
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhome in The Lochs in Vineyard. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Sharon
100 East 630 North
100 East 630 North, Orem, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1905 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
537 N 310 W
537 N 310 W, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Heights
248 North 680 East
248 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,300 sq.ft.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Aspen
1257 West 1420 North
1257 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
961 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This amazing condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Bonneville Park.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
River Bottoms
308 W. 4650 N.
308 West 4650 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2361 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Georgetown townhome located close to BYU, UVU and shopping in the exclusive Provo Riverwoods. Includes over 2300 finished sq. ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
255 North Mill Road
255 North Mill Road, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1639 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 23
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
638 North 160 East
638 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1354 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 21
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
635 North 160 East
635 North 160 East, Vineyard, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Sharon
952 W 965 N #201
952 W 965 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the Italian Villages (Orem UT) - This is an incredible place for a condo! The community is fantastic and the condo is much bigger than most when they think "condo".
Similar Pages
Pleasant Grove 1 BedroomsPleasant Grove 2 BedroomsPleasant Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPleasant Grove 3 BedroomsPleasant Grove Apartments with Balcony
Pleasant Grove Apartments with GaragePleasant Grove Apartments with GymPleasant Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPleasant Grove Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UT