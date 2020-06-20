All apartments in Sandy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

8489 S. Sun Valley Drive

8489 South Sun Valley Drive · (385) 831-7545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8489 South Sun Valley Drive, Sandy, UT 84093
Mountain Views

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful Updated Home in Sandy! - 8489 S Sun Valley Dr, Sandy, UT, 84093 -

$2,095 / Per Month

3 Bedrooms,
2.5 bathrooms,
1788 SQ FT,

2 Car Garage + Driveway for Additional Parking,
Private Enclosed Backyard,

Open Floor Plan,
Large Living Room, Kitchen, & Dining Area,
Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,
Gorgeous Hardwood Floors,
Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,
Washer / Dryer Hookups,
Plenty of cabinet & closet space throughout,

Conveniently located minutes from Willow Creek Country Club and Creek Road!

Tenants are responsible for All Utilities,
Tenants are responsible for Snow Removal,
Landscaping provided by Landlord,

NO Pets Allowed,

12 Month Lease Term,

Rent $2,095.00
Security Deposit $2,000 with $1,700 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks,

Available June 16, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This home is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments.ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5298639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive have any available units?
8489 S. Sun Valley Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive have?
Some of 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8489 S. Sun Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8489 S. Sun Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
