8489 S. Sun Valley Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Beautiful Updated Home in Sandy! - 8489 S Sun Valley Dr, Sandy, UT, 84093 -



$2,095 / Per Month



3 Bedrooms,

2.5 bathrooms,

1788 SQ FT,



2 Car Garage + Driveway for Additional Parking,

Private Enclosed Backyard,



Open Floor Plan,

Large Living Room, Kitchen, & Dining Area,

Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,

Gorgeous Hardwood Floors,

Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,

Washer / Dryer Hookups,

Plenty of cabinet & closet space throughout,



Conveniently located minutes from Willow Creek Country Club and Creek Road!



Tenants are responsible for All Utilities,

Tenants are responsible for Snow Removal,

Landscaping provided by Landlord,



NO Pets Allowed,



12 Month Lease Term,



Security Deposit $2,000 with $1,700 Refundable,

$45 Application fee per applicant,

Credit/Criminal Checks,



Available June 16, 2020,



TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488



*This home is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments.ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.



(RLNE5298639)