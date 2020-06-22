803 Jordan Oaks Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage guest parking online portal

This beautiful townhome features built-in stainless steel appliances in a tiled kitchen leading to a spacious living room. A large walk-in closet and bathroom, the master bedroom includes a second floor balcony with nice view of the mountains. Two full-sized rooms with plenty of space for furniture. This property has a 2 car garage and a clubhouse with a pool. The backyard is spacious and gorgeous. Apply today!!



Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!



THE BASICS:

- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/

- Available Date: 7/6/2020 (currently occupied)

- Parking: 2 Car Garage

- Lease Term: One Year Minimum

- No Pets Allowed

- No Utilities Included



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Monthly premium starting at $5/month

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge

- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

- Inspection App Included

- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW :

- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)

- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)

- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month

- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage

- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)

- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.

- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets

- Contact Us - Call or Text: 801-316-1590



Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com



Amenities: Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Exercise Room, Balcony, Cable Ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room, Fitness Center, Forced Air Heating, Garage (2car), Garage Opener, Guest Parking, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Living Room, Microwave (built-in), Pool, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove/Oven, W/D in Unit, Walk-In Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Yard (un-fenced)