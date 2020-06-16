All apartments in Sandy
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:03 AM

11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104

11075 Grape Arbor Place · (801) 518-9807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sandy
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

11075 Grape Arbor Place, Sandy, UT 84070
Crescent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Located in a Senior Community, this Beautiful Condo has 2 bedroom & 2 Baths with open floor plan. Landlord Pays HOA- Not Tenant. Secured bldg and Garage, with Elevators to each floor for a true No step entry. Very Clean with Newer paint and carpet, private laundry and balcony. Large kitchen with Corian counter tops. Walk-in closets & plantation shutters in bedrooms. Rent includes: water, sewer, garbage, exterior maintenance, snow removal, basic cable TV, Fiber optic Internet, and a phone line! Restrictions: No Pets, No smoking, no occupants under 55 years of age. Crescent Heights condos share a campus with Crescent Senior Living, an assisted care and memory care community. Some amenities are available to condo owners/renters such as full Gym, Activities, Meal purchases, and more. Contact agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 have any available units?
11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 have?
Some of 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 currently offering any rent specials?
11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 pet-friendly?
No, 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 offer parking?
Yes, 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 does offer parking.
Does 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 have a pool?
No, 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 does not have a pool.
Does 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 have accessible units?
No, 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
