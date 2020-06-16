11075 S GRAPE ARBOR PLACE #104

Amenities

Located in a Senior Community, this Beautiful Condo has 2 bedroom & 2 Baths with open floor plan. Landlord Pays HOA- Not Tenant. Secured bldg and Garage, with Elevators to each floor for a true No step entry. Very Clean with Newer paint and carpet, private laundry and balcony. Large kitchen with Corian counter tops. Walk-in closets & plantation shutters in bedrooms. Rent includes: water, sewer, garbage, exterior maintenance, snow removal, basic cable TV, Fiber optic Internet, and a phone line! Restrictions: No Pets, No smoking, no occupants under 55 years of age. Crescent Heights condos share a campus with Crescent Senior Living, an assisted care and memory care community. Some amenities are available to condo owners/renters such as full Gym, Activities, Meal purchases, and more. Contact agent for details.