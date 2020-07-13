Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

14 Apartments under $800 for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

15 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$789
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
844 South West Temple
844 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$675
218 sqft
DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in.

1 Unit Available
Central City
732 South 400 East
732 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
606 sqft
Wonderful 1 bed 1 bath close to Downtown Salt Lake! -1 bedrooms -1 bathroom -600 Sq.

1 Unit Available
Wilford
2770 Glenmare Street
2770 Glenmare Street, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
For lease is a 1 bedroom basement apartment in wonderful neighborhood! Features include: -1 bed -1 bath -Close to schools and public transportation! Rent: $795 Deposit: $700 ($525 refundable) Application Fee: $25/adult $100 flat rate fee for all

1 Unit Available
Central City
624 E. 300 S. Apt 10
624 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$790
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio apartment near the U.

1 Unit Available
Central City
435 S 400 E Apt 2
435 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Nice homey studio apartment right next to everything you need! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

1 Unit Available
Poplar Grove
344 Post Street
344 Post Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$800
580 sqft
This is a self showing property through Rently. Rent is $800. Base Deposit is $950. Deposit to hold $650($500 applies toward base deposit). Available 7/15/2020. Nice clean basement apartment in a triplex located in Salt Lake City.
Results within 1 mile of Salt Lake City

1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3080 S. 700 E. - 3
3080 700 East, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$650
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio apartment in 5 unit building. Front unit, upstairs on 2nd floor. Offstreet parking. No pets or smokers. Call the office to see at 801-272-8405. Then go to preceptproperty.com to fill out leasing application.

1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
472 E. Granite Avenue Apt 2
472 East Granite Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Cozy & Comfortable 1bed/1bath minutes in South Salt Lake City! For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Lena at (801) 903.
Results within 5 miles of Salt Lake City
3 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$640
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
237 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
24 Units Available
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.

1 Unit Available
Murray Northeast
194 E 4800 S
194 4800 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
682 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 1 Bedroom Studio Apartment for Rent!!! - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath studio apartment is located in an accessible neighborhood that is close to everything.
Results within 10 miles of Salt Lake City

1 Unit Available
Historic Sandy
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower. Two tone paint and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Northwest Exposure
10418 S Sage Canal Way
10418 S Sage Canal Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
MALE SINGLE ROOM RENTAL - YOU ARE RENTING A SINGLE ROOM W/ Private bathroom. Non-LDS standards. Looking for Male roommates (age 25-35) to rent with access to all common areas for use with large living room, kitchen, patio. MONTH-TO-MONTH LEASE.

July 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Salt Lake City rent trends were flat over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $877 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Salt Lake City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Salt Lake City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

