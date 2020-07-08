888 600 West

Amenities

ADDITIONAL INFO:

AMAZING LOCATION!

This Condo just had a full restoration with brand new flooring, paint, appliances fixtures just like a brand new unit!



This 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo in the heart of Provo close to BYU, the new Hospital is across the street, Schools, Dining, Shopping, Recreation, and Fun all within walking distance.



This unit is a bottom floor end unit makes for easy access in and out of the unit.



RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the following:



• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Amenities Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Internet, Cable, Electric, & Gas



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 7/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

