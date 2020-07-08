888 600 West

Amenities
ADDITIONAL INFO:
AMAZING LOCATION!
This Condo just had a full restoration with brand new flooring, paint, appliances fixtures just like a brand new unit!
This 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo in the heart of Provo close to BYU, the new Hospital is across the street, Schools, Dining, Shopping, Recreation, and Fun all within walking distance.
This unit is a bottom floor end unit makes for easy access in and out of the unit.
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following:
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Internet, Cable, Electric, & Gas
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 7/17/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
