Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

888 600 West

888 North 600 West · (385) 236-5514
Location

888 North 600 West, Provo, UT 84604
North Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

24hr maintenance
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

AMAZING LOCATION!
This Condo just had a full restoration with brand new flooring, paint, appliances fixtures just like a brand new unit!

This 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo in the heart of Provo close to BYU, the new Hospital is across the street, Schools, Dining, Shopping, Recreation, and Fun all within walking distance.

This unit is a bottom floor end unit makes for easy access in and out of the unit.

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Internet, Cable, Electric, & Gas

***Information posted is subject to change and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 7/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

