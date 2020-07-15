880 W 300 N

Amenities
This cozy apartment comes with a spacious living room, 2 lovely bedrooms, refrigerator, washer & dryer, oven, and is cable ready.
Dogs : No
Cats: No
Pets Negotiable : No
Date Available: 06/27/2020
Due to Hold Property:
Security Deposit: $750.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00
**UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT**
For property to be held security deposit must be received
