880 W 300 N
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

880 W 300 N

880 West 300 North · (801) 228-0124
Location

880 West 300 North, Provo, UT 84601
Dixon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy apartment comes with a spacious living room, 2 lovely bedrooms, refrigerator, washer & dryer, oven, and is cable ready.

Dogs : No
Cats: No
Pets Negotiable : No
Date Available: 06/27/2020

Due to Hold Property:
Security Deposit: $750.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00

**UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT**

**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For property to be held security deposit must be received

For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 W 300 N have any available units?
880 W 300 N has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 880 W 300 N have?
Some of 880 W 300 N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 W 300 N currently offering any rent specials?
880 W 300 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 W 300 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 W 300 N is pet friendly.
Does 880 W 300 N offer parking?
No, 880 W 300 N does not offer parking.
Does 880 W 300 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 W 300 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 W 300 N have a pool?
No, 880 W 300 N does not have a pool.
Does 880 W 300 N have accessible units?
No, 880 W 300 N does not have accessible units.
Does 880 W 300 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 W 300 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 880 W 300 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 W 300 N does not have units with air conditioning.
