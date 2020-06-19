98 N. Garden Park Unit 22

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - Well kept Bottom floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available soon. HOA maintained pavilion and park right out your front door. Just off of Orem Center street with plenty of shopping and dining options near by. Washer/dryer provided with unit (but not guaranteed). Large Walk-in closet with master suite. Utilities will be billed at a flat rate of $176 per month on our Equal Pay Utility Program. (subject to change based on usage)
Call 801-473-1127 to set an appointment to view
Apply online at www.ameritrue.com
Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent
No Smoking
No Pets Allowed
