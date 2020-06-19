98 N. Garden Park Unit 22

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - Well kept Bottom floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available soon. HOA maintained pavilion and park right out your front door. Just off of Orem Center street with plenty of shopping and dining options near by. Washer/dryer provided with unit (but not guaranteed). Large Walk-in closet with master suite. Utilities will be billed at a flat rate of $176 per month on our Equal Pay Utility Program. (subject to change based on usage)



Call 801-473-1127 to set an appointment to view

Apply online at www.ameritrue.com



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent

No Smoking



No Pets Allowed



