Orem, UT
98 N. Garden Park Unit 22
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

98 N. Garden Park Unit 22

98 Garden Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

98 Garden Park Drive, Orem, UT 84057
Suncrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - Well kept Bottom floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available soon. HOA maintained pavilion and park right out your front door. Just off of Orem Center street with plenty of shopping and dining options near by. Washer/dryer provided with unit (but not guaranteed). Large Walk-in closet with master suite. Utilities will be billed at a flat rate of $176 per month on our Equal Pay Utility Program. (subject to change based on usage)

Call 801-473-1127 to set an appointment to view
Apply online at www.ameritrue.com

Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent
No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5768003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 have any available units?
98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
Is 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 currently offering any rent specials?
98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 pet-friendly?
No, 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 offer parking?
No, 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 does not offer parking.
Does 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 have a pool?
No, 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 does not have a pool.
Does 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 have accessible units?
No, 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 N. Garden Park Unit 22 does not have units with air conditioning.
