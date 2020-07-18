All apartments in Orem
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

724 N 450 W

724 North 450 West · No Longer Available
Location

724 North 450 West, Orem, UT 84057
Geneva

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
724 N 450 W Available 08/01/20 Great Town Home in Fantastic Location - This great town home is now available. Centrally located in Orem, this home is perfect. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and a very nice layout. This home comes complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer hook-ups and a back yard area. This unit also has 2 dedicated parking slots. Pick this one up fast!

Rent: 1595
Security Deposit: 1595

4 bedroom
3.5 bathroom
2154 sq ft
Year Built: 1982
Fireplace
Fenced Yard
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
W/D Hookups
Storage Shed

NO SMOKERS/NO PETS (Please don't call to ask)

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720 210 5394 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM to schedule a time to view the home.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1949076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 N 450 W have any available units?
724 N 450 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 724 N 450 W have?
Some of 724 N 450 W's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 N 450 W currently offering any rent specials?
724 N 450 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 N 450 W pet-friendly?
No, 724 N 450 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 724 N 450 W offer parking?
Yes, 724 N 450 W offers parking.
Does 724 N 450 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 N 450 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 N 450 W have a pool?
No, 724 N 450 W does not have a pool.
Does 724 N 450 W have accessible units?
Yes, 724 N 450 W has accessible units.
Does 724 N 450 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 N 450 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 724 N 450 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 N 450 W does not have units with air conditioning.
