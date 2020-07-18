Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking fireplace accessible refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking

724 N 450 W Available 08/01/20 Great Town Home in Fantastic Location - This great town home is now available. Centrally located in Orem, this home is perfect. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and a very nice layout. This home comes complete with dishwasher, washer and dryer hook-ups and a back yard area. This unit also has 2 dedicated parking slots. Pick this one up fast!



Rent: 1595

Security Deposit: 1595



4 bedroom

3.5 bathroom

2154 sq ft

Year Built: 1982

Fireplace

Fenced Yard

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

W/D Hookups

Storage Shed



NO SMOKERS/NO PETS (Please don't call to ask)



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720 210 5394 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM to schedule a time to view the home.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1949076)