All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 1909 West Fox Trail Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
1909 West Fox Trail Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1909 West Fox Trail Lane

1909 Fox Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Sunset Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1909 Fox Trail Lane, Orem, UT 84058
Sunset Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1909 West Fox Trail Lane Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on the Golf Course -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - A lovely three bedroom home on the Sleepy Ridge golf course.

This is a beautiful newer home located just on the golf course with three bedrooms. The living room space has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, plenty of carpeted area, and windows facing the course. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a dining area perfect for a table. On the main level there is also a two car garage and a small half bath near the front door.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with a large window facing the course, track lights along the crown molding, and a large master bathroom with a shower, a tub, and an enormous walk-in closet. There are two other bedrooms and one additional bathroom. There is also a laundry room upstairs with a washer and dryer.

All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or higher and an income of at least 3x the rent.

Single Family Only

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

For information or to schedule a showing call/text 801-717-9292

Contract is August 2020-August 2021
Rent: $1595 + $45 HOA
Deposit: $1695 ($100 non-refundable)
Utilities: Tenant keeps Gas, Electric, Telephone, and Cable in their name. Tenant pays $45 monthly flat rate to cover Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Internet.

(RLNE2021778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 West Fox Trail Lane have any available units?
1909 West Fox Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 1909 West Fox Trail Lane have?
Some of 1909 West Fox Trail Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 West Fox Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1909 West Fox Trail Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 West Fox Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1909 West Fox Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1909 West Fox Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1909 West Fox Trail Lane does offer parking.
Does 1909 West Fox Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 West Fox Trail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 West Fox Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 1909 West Fox Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1909 West Fox Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 1909 West Fox Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 West Fox Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 West Fox Trail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 West Fox Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 West Fox Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058
Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Dog Friendly Apartments
Orem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College