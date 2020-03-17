Amenities

1909 West Fox Trail Lane Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home on the Golf Course -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - A lovely three bedroom home on the Sleepy Ridge golf course.



This is a beautiful newer home located just on the golf course with three bedrooms. The living room space has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, plenty of carpeted area, and windows facing the course. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a dining area perfect for a table. On the main level there is also a two car garage and a small half bath near the front door.



Upstairs there is a master bedroom with a large window facing the course, track lights along the crown molding, and a large master bathroom with a shower, a tub, and an enormous walk-in closet. There are two other bedrooms and one additional bathroom. There is also a laundry room upstairs with a washer and dryer.



All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or higher and an income of at least 3x the rent.



Single Family Only



NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



For information or to schedule a showing call/text 801-717-9292



Contract is August 2020-August 2021

Rent: $1595 + $45 HOA

Deposit: $1695 ($100 non-refundable)

Utilities: Tenant keeps Gas, Electric, Telephone, and Cable in their name. Tenant pays $45 monthly flat rate to cover Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Internet.



