Orem, UT
1551 S 850 E
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1551 S 850 E

1551 South 850 East · No Longer Available
Location

1551 South 850 East, Orem, UT 84097
Hillcrest

Amenities

gym
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Fall in love with this furnished home. You will not be disappointed. 1 bedroom and 1 full office. Close to BYU and UVU. Quiet dead end street. Amazing view. Access at rear of home. Quite private downstairs unit. The upstairs tenant only occupies the home about a week a month. Heat and cooling controlled by you. Sorry, no pets. Tenant to pay $150/mo for all utilities and internet. Renter to pay additional $17/mo for ownerâs eviction protection. To see this home please call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 S 850 E have any available units?
1551 S 850 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 1551 S 850 E have?
Some of 1551 S 850 E's amenities include gym, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 S 850 E currently offering any rent specials?
1551 S 850 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 S 850 E pet-friendly?
No, 1551 S 850 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1551 S 850 E offer parking?
No, 1551 S 850 E does not offer parking.
Does 1551 S 850 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 S 850 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 S 850 E have a pool?
Yes, 1551 S 850 E has a pool.
Does 1551 S 850 E have accessible units?
No, 1551 S 850 E does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 S 850 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 S 850 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 S 850 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 S 850 E does not have units with air conditioning.
