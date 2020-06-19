1551 S 850 E

Amenities

gym pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym pool internet access

Fall in love with this furnished home. You will not be disappointed. 1 bedroom and 1 full office. Close to BYU and UVU. Quiet dead end street. Amazing view. Access at rear of home. Quite private downstairs unit. The upstairs tenant only occupies the home about a week a month. Heat and cooling controlled by you. Sorry, no pets. Tenant to pay $150/mo for all utilities and internet. Renter to pay additional $17/mo for ownerâs eviction protection. To see this home please call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.