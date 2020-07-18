All apartments in Orem
1533 South 125 East

1533 South 125 East · (801) 616-2726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1533 South 125 East, Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1533 South 125 East · Avail. Aug 4

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
1533 South 125 East Available 08/04/20 Nice Park Ave Condo, Pool, TV Included - 2 bd / 1 ba; 803 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1994, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is also access to a clubhouse with an outdoor pool.

Rent is $1000 and security deposit is $1000, HOA fee is included. First month’s rent will be prorated to the day you take tenancy. Cable TV is included. You are responsible for utilities. Pets and smoking are not allowed anywhere on the grounds. Sq/ft measurement is from county records.

Before filling out an application you need to tour the property. Then visit our website www.kasteelproperty.com to fill out an application. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.

For a tour call or text Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.

Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.

1533 South 125 East
Orem, UT 84058

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3917950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 South 125 East have any available units?
1533 South 125 East has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1533 South 125 East have?
Some of 1533 South 125 East's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 South 125 East currently offering any rent specials?
1533 South 125 East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 South 125 East pet-friendly?
No, 1533 South 125 East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1533 South 125 East offer parking?
No, 1533 South 125 East does not offer parking.
Does 1533 South 125 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 South 125 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 South 125 East have a pool?
Yes, 1533 South 125 East has a pool.
Does 1533 South 125 East have accessible units?
No, 1533 South 125 East does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 South 125 East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 South 125 East has units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 South 125 East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 South 125 East does not have units with air conditioning.
