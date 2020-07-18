Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pool clubhouse range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool

1533 South 125 East Available 08/04/20 Nice Park Ave Condo, Pool, TV Included - 2 bd / 1 ba; 803 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1994, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is also access to a clubhouse with an outdoor pool.



Rent is $1000 and security deposit is $1000, HOA fee is included. First month’s rent will be prorated to the day you take tenancy. Cable TV is included. You are responsible for utilities. Pets and smoking are not allowed anywhere on the grounds. Sq/ft measurement is from county records.



Before filling out an application you need to tour the property. Then visit our website www.kasteelproperty.com to fill out an application. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.



For a tour call or text Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.



Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.



1533 South 125 East

Orem, UT 84058



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3917950)