Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1226 W 1420 N

1226 West 1420 North · (801) 404-5280
Location

1226 West 1420 North, Orem, UT 84057
Aspen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1226 W 1420 N · Avail. now

$1,351

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Orem condo! - Don't miss this great condo in a great location in Orem! Just off 1600 N in Orem near freeway entrance. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Storage unit included. Two assigned parking spaces per unit, one covered and one uncovered.

Rent: $1350
Deposit: $1350
Utilities: Tenants pay for all utilities

No smoking. No pets.

To schedule a showing call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204
Or visit us at: www.armstrongproperty.com
TENANTS CURRENTLY IN UNIT. Must schedule showing in advance.

(RLNE5735372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 W 1420 N have any available units?
1226 W 1420 N has a unit available for $1,351 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1226 W 1420 N have?
Some of 1226 W 1420 N's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 W 1420 N currently offering any rent specials?
1226 W 1420 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 W 1420 N pet-friendly?
No, 1226 W 1420 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1226 W 1420 N offer parking?
Yes, 1226 W 1420 N does offer parking.
Does 1226 W 1420 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 W 1420 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 W 1420 N have a pool?
No, 1226 W 1420 N does not have a pool.
Does 1226 W 1420 N have accessible units?
No, 1226 W 1420 N does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 W 1420 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 W 1420 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 W 1420 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 W 1420 N does not have units with air conditioning.
