Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

1212 W 160 N Available 07/01/20 Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access. Close to plenty of shopping, restaurants and public transportation. This is the perfect place to live for students.



Rent: $1050/mth

Deposit: $1050

Tenants pay Gas/Electric



No Smoking/Vaping/No Animals



Call Sarajane to schedule a showing at (801)235-7368 ext 211



