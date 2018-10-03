1081 West 993 North

Amenities
Located conveniently next to Winco, shopping centers, restaurants, and I-15. This beautiful condo won't last long! It features a large white side-by-side fridge with water and ice, a washer and dryer and a covered parking spot. The complex includes a volleyball pit, basketball court, playground, and plenty of open green space. No fee to apply!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1081-w-993-n-orem-ut-84057-usa-unit-403/a26f555e-b760-4a31-a89d-310dcde31ebd
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5803992)