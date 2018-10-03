All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 1081 West 993 North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
1081 West 993 North
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1081 West 993 North

1081 West 993 North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Bonneville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1081 West 993 North, Orem, UT 84057
Bonneville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
internet access
volleyball court
Located conveniently next to Winco, shopping centers, restaurants, and I-15. This beautiful condo won't last long! It features a large white side-by-side fridge with water and ice, a washer and dryer and a covered parking spot. The complex includes a volleyball pit, basketball court, playground, and plenty of open green space. No fee to apply!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1081-w-993-n-orem-ut-84057-usa-unit-403/a26f555e-b760-4a31-a89d-310dcde31ebd

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 West 993 North have any available units?
1081 West 993 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orem, UT.
What amenities does 1081 West 993 North have?
Some of 1081 West 993 North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 West 993 North currently offering any rent specials?
1081 West 993 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 West 993 North pet-friendly?
No, 1081 West 993 North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1081 West 993 North offer parking?
Yes, 1081 West 993 North does offer parking.
Does 1081 West 993 North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1081 West 993 North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 West 993 North have a pool?
No, 1081 West 993 North does not have a pool.
Does 1081 West 993 North have accessible units?
No, 1081 West 993 North does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 West 993 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 West 993 North has units with dishwashers.
Does 1081 West 993 North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1081 West 993 North has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057
Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Dog Friendly Apartments
Orem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College