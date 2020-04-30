All apartments in Orem
Find more places like 1033 W 1970 S (264).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orem, UT
/
1033 W 1970 S (264)
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1033 W 1970 S (264)

1033 W 1970 S · (801) 473-8388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orem
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1033 W 1970 S, Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1033 W 1970 S (264) · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW, Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-home in Orem - The Fields at Lakeview are located just 1 mile from UVU.

This BRAND NEW and beautiful 2 level town-home includes a traditional floor plan with open living areas, big kitchen and living room, large master suite, and spacious 2 car garage. It is conveniently located and has lots of shopping nearby.

- 3 bed / 2.5 bath
- 1,575 square feet
- Clubhouse with access to pool and exercise room (coming soon)
- $1,675/month + $175 HOA (includes cable, internet, water, sewer, garbage)
- Non-smoking community
- Subletting prohibited

To schedule a tour of the unit please contact Evolve Real Estate & Management through our website at www.evolveut.com, or call (801) 473-8388.

TERMS
- Minimum credit score of 600
- Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
- No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
- Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
- Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
- No evictions within the last 8 years
- Criminal background will be checked
- Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
- No smoking
- No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 W 1970 S (264) have any available units?
1033 W 1970 S (264) has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1033 W 1970 S (264) have?
Some of 1033 W 1970 S (264)'s amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 W 1970 S (264) currently offering any rent specials?
1033 W 1970 S (264) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 W 1970 S (264) pet-friendly?
No, 1033 W 1970 S (264) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 1033 W 1970 S (264) offer parking?
Yes, 1033 W 1970 S (264) does offer parking.
Does 1033 W 1970 S (264) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 W 1970 S (264) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 W 1970 S (264) have a pool?
Yes, 1033 W 1970 S (264) has a pool.
Does 1033 W 1970 S (264) have accessible units?
No, 1033 W 1970 S (264) does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 W 1970 S (264) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 W 1970 S (264) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 W 1970 S (264) have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 W 1970 S (264) does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1033 W 1970 S (264)?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown 360
360 S State St
Orem, UT 84058
Village Park Apartments
1080 N State St
Orem, UT 84057
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S
Orem, UT 84058
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln
Orem, UT 84058
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd
Orem, UT 84058

Similar Pages

Orem 1 BedroomsOrem 2 Bedrooms
Orem Apartments with ParkingOrem Dog Friendly Apartments
Orem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTLehi, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset HeightsCherry Hill
Bonneville
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity