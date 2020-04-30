1033 W 1970 S (264)

Amenities

garage gym pool clubhouse internet access

BRAND NEW, Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-home in Orem - The Fields at Lakeview are located just 1 mile from UVU.



This BRAND NEW and beautiful 2 level town-home includes a traditional floor plan with open living areas, big kitchen and living room, large master suite, and spacious 2 car garage. It is conveniently located and has lots of shopping nearby.



- 3 bed / 2.5 bath

- 1,575 square feet

- Clubhouse with access to pool and exercise room (coming soon)

- $1,675/month + $175 HOA (includes cable, internet, water, sewer, garbage)

- Non-smoking community

- Subletting prohibited



To schedule a tour of the unit please contact Evolve Real Estate & Management through our website at www.evolveut.com, or call (801) 473-8388.



TERMS

- Minimum credit score of 600

- Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

- No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

- Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

- Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

- No evictions within the last 8 years

- Criminal background will be checked

- Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

- No smoking

- No pets



(RLNE5851832)