1033 W 1970 S (264)

Amenities
BRAND NEW, Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town-home in Orem - The Fields at Lakeview are located just 1 mile from UVU.
This BRAND NEW and beautiful 2 level town-home includes a traditional floor plan with open living areas, big kitchen and living room, large master suite, and spacious 2 car garage. It is conveniently located and has lots of shopping nearby.
- 3 bed / 2.5 bath
- 1,575 square feet
- Clubhouse with access to pool and exercise room (coming soon)
- $1,675/month + $175 HOA (includes cable, internet, water, sewer, garbage)
- Non-smoking community
- Subletting prohibited
To schedule a tour of the unit please contact Evolve Real Estate & Management through our website at www.evolveut.com, or call (801) 473-8388.
TERMS
- Minimum credit score of 600
- Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
- No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
- Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
- Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
- No evictions within the last 8 years
- Criminal background will be checked
- Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
- No smoking
- No pets
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851832)