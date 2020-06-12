/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
75 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Salt Lake, UT
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
25 E Center St #12
25 E Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1414 sqft
This brand new townhouse has amazing views of the mountains to the East as well partial views to the West. This unit has is brand new and has yet to be occupied. Situated right on the main bus line going North to Ogden or South to Salt Lake.
Results within 1 mile of North Salt Lake
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of North Salt Lake
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Westpointe
11 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
826 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gateway District
16 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
25 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Capitol Hill
78 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central City
11 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Poplar Grove
13 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gateway District
13 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1075 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Gateway District
37 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
East Central North
3 Units Available
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1062 sqft
Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Gateway District
6 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
874 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
The Avenues
247 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1592 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
