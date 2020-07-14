All apartments in North Salt Lake
Find more places like Woods Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Salt Lake, UT
/
Woods Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Woods Crossing

850 N. Hwy 89 · (801) 506-6178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Salt Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7C · Avail. Sep 7

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4H · Avail. Aug 22

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 6K · Avail. Aug 7

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
playground
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..\n\nWoods Crossing Apartments are conveniently located near freeways, shopping, business and I-15.The beautiful grounds feature covered parking, large clubhouse, pool and playground. Units include the following great amenities: open floor plan, storage units, washer dryer hook ups. Call to set a time for a tour of our beautiful property!\n\nSalt Lake apartment living never looked so good. Come home to a pet-friendly apartment feeling refreshed and leave your Woods Crossing apartment each morning rejuvenated.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8 months, 10 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 lease initiation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $225
limit: 3
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Storage Details: Storage closet at each exterior entrance to apartment

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods Crossing have any available units?
Woods Crossing has 3 units available starting at $1,121 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woods Crossing have?
Some of Woods Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Woods Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Woods Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Woods Crossing offers parking.
Does Woods Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woods Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Woods Crossing has a pool.
Does Woods Crossing have accessible units?
No, Woods Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Woods Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woods Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Woods Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woods Crossing has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woods Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
The Pointe
55 W Center St
North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Similar Pages

North Salt Lake 1 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms
North Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingNorth Salt Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
North Salt Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity