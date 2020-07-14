Woods Crossing

Lease Length: 8 months, 10 months, 12 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 lease initiation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $225
limit: 3
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Storage Details: Storage closet at each exterior entrance to apartment