Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse dog park hot tub playground smoke-free community

Hampton Place Apartments is an upscale community located in a beautiful neighborhood in North Salt Lake, with well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy coming home to a modern kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless finish appliances, and over-the-range microwaves! Each apartment has an open concept design, nine foot ceilings, spacious walk in closets, additional storage, and their own full size washer and dryer.

Your community amenities include a playground, two dog parks, 24 hour fitness center with a childrens play area, year round hot tub, beautiful swimming pool, separate garages available to rent, and onsite 24-hour emergency maintenance.