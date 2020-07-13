Amenities
Hampton Place Apartments is an upscale community located in a beautiful neighborhood in North Salt Lake, with well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy coming home to a modern kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless finish appliances, and over-the-range microwaves! Each apartment has an open concept design, nine foot ceilings, spacious walk in closets, additional storage, and their own full size washer and dryer. \nYour community amenities include a playground, two dog parks, 24 hour fitness center with a childrens play area, year round hot tub, beautiful swimming pool, separate garages available to rent, and onsite 24-hour emergency maintenance.