Home
/
North Salt Lake, UT
/
Hampton Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Hampton Place

Open Now until 6pm
950 N Cutler Dr · (937) 489-4643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 912 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,163

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,219

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 936 · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 721 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 21+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 323 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,664

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,664

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,677

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
dog park
hot tub
playground
smoke-free community
Hampton Place Apartments is an upscale community located in a beautiful neighborhood in North Salt Lake, with well-appointed one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy coming home to a modern kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless finish appliances, and over-the-range microwaves! Each apartment has an open concept design, nine foot ceilings, spacious walk in closets, additional storage, and their own full size washer and dryer. \nYour community amenities include a playground, two dog parks, 24 hour fitness center with a childrens play area, year round hot tub, beautiful swimming pool, separate garages available to rent, and onsite 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18+
Deposit: OAC $0 up to one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $299 lease initiation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Media package: $95/month; Covered parking: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (1 pet), $200 (2 pets)
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Detached Garages $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hampton Place have any available units?
Hampton Place has 30 units available starting at $1,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hampton Place have?
Some of Hampton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Place is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Place offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Place offers parking.
Does Hampton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hampton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Place have a pool?
Yes, Hampton Place has a pool.
Does Hampton Place have accessible units?
Yes, Hampton Place has accessible units.
Does Hampton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Hampton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hampton Place has units with air conditioning.

