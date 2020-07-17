All apartments in North Salt Lake
522 North Walton Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

522 North Walton Drive

522 Walton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

522 Walton Dr, North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This precious townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Legacy Parkway and Redwood Road. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,280 sq. ft. Upstairs, you'll find an open kitchen, dining and living area with a balcony. You'll also find a bedroom and full bathroom as well as the master bedroom and full bathroom. If you head downstairs, you'll find an attached one car garage with storage area. Additional amenities include central air, balcony and walk in closet!

To schedule an immediate self guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lock box is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival.

https://showmojo.com/l/32f23180fd/522-north-walton-drive-north-salt-lake-ut-84054

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,295 ($841.75 Refundable)
Pets: 2 Allowed under 30 lbs (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $75/month)
Lease Length: 12 Months
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117168

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 North Walton Drive have any available units?
522 North Walton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Salt Lake, UT.
What amenities does 522 North Walton Drive have?
Some of 522 North Walton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 North Walton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 North Walton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 North Walton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 North Walton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 522 North Walton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 North Walton Drive offers parking.
Does 522 North Walton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 North Walton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 North Walton Drive have a pool?
No, 522 North Walton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 522 North Walton Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 North Walton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 North Walton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 North Walton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 North Walton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 North Walton Drive has units with air conditioning.
