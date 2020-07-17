Amenities

**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!



This precious townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Legacy Parkway and Redwood Road. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,280 sq. ft. Upstairs, you'll find an open kitchen, dining and living area with a balcony. You'll also find a bedroom and full bathroom as well as the master bedroom and full bathroom. If you head downstairs, you'll find an attached one car garage with storage area. Additional amenities include central air, balcony and walk in closet!



To schedule an immediate self guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lock box is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival.



https://showmojo.com/l/32f23180fd/522-north-walton-drive-north-salt-lake-ut-84054



Additional Information:

Available: Now!

Traditional Security Deposit: $1,295 ($841.75 Refundable)

Pets: 2 Allowed under 30 lbs (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/) Pricing will be determined by screening.

Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $75/month)

Lease Length: 12 Months

Smoking: Not allowed

Non Refundable Application Fee: $39

Application Link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/117168



No Security Deposit Option:

- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

- Small Monthly Premiums

- Call for more details or click the link below for more info

- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/

- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.



Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month

Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:

- Late fee Voucher

- Online Payments

- Online Maintenance and Scheduling

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Online Document Storage

- Resident Direct Hotline

- Liability Insurance Coverage

- Rent Reminders

- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment



Have questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com



The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.