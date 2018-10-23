All apartments in North Salt Lake
1053 Kettering Drive - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

1053 Kettering Drive - 1

1053 Kettering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1053 Kettering Drive, North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful, well kept home in convenient location! Single family home- no shared walls! Open floor plan with spacious rooms and lots of upgrades. Nice stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and more! Beautiful backyard area that is private and low maintenance. HOA is paid by owner and covers landscaping, snow removal, and amenities which include a pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Washer and dryer in laundry room is included in the rental.
Showings for serious inquiries only, due to Covid-19. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 have any available units?
1053 Kettering Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Salt Lake, UT.
What amenities does 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1053 Kettering Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Kettering Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Salt Lake.
Does 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 Kettering Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
