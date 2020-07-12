Neighborhood Guide: Murray
- 1. Murray NorthSee all 196 apartments in Murray NorthVerified
1 of 22Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm23 Units AvailableMurray NorthHunters Woods4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT1 Bedroom$1,050868 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2091250 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,4501517 sqftVerified
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm18 Units AvailableMurray NorthClover Creek530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT1 Bedroom$1,086750 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,137900 sqft
- 2. Murray NortheastSee all 193 apartments in Murray NortheastVerified
1 of 24Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm1 Unit AvailableMurray NortheastCottonwood Creek Estates309 E 4500 S, Murray, UT1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$1,015850 sqftVerified
1 of 32Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm$23 Units AvailableMurray NortheastMetro at Fireclay47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT1 Bedroom$901717 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,1451166 sqft
- 3. Murray SouthSee all 178 apartments in Murray SouthVerified
1 of 14Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm12 Units AvailableMurray SouthStillwater Apartments5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT1 Bedroom$893616 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,022821 sqft
1 of 19Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableMurray South5390 Tonalea Dr5390 Tonalea Drive, Murray, UT2 Bedrooms$1,4501111 sqft
- 4. Little CottonwoodSee all 165 apartments in Little CottonwoodVerified
1 of 24Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm12 Units AvailableLittle CottonwoodJames Pointe Apartments632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT1 Bedroom$928642 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,056860 sqft
1 of 9Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm1 Unit AvailableLittle Cottonwood555 E 6170 S555 East 6170 South, Murray, UT4 Bedrooms$2,1952260 sqft5 BedroomsAsk
