Neighborhood Guide: Murray

Check out the top neighborhoods in Murray for renting an apartment: Murray North, Murray Northeast, Murray South and more

Apartment List
/
UT
/
murray
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
  1. 1. Murray North
    See all 196 apartments in Murray North
    Verified

    1 of 22

    Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
    23 Units Available
    Murray North
    Hunters Woods
    4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
    1 Bedroom
    $1,050
    868 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,209
    1250 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,450
    1517 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 15

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    18 Units Available
    Murray North
    Clover Creek
    530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
    1 Bedroom
    $1,086
    750 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,137
    900 sqft
  2. 2. Murray Northeast
    See all 193 apartments in Murray Northeast
    Verified

    1 of 24

    Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
    1 Unit Available
    Murray Northeast
    Cottonwood Creek Estates
    309 E 4500 S, Murray, UT
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,015
    850 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 32

    Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
    $
    23 Units Available
    Murray Northeast
    Metro at Fireclay
    47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
    1 Bedroom
    $901
    717 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,145
    1166 sqft
  3. 3. Murray South
    See all 178 apartments in Murray South
    Verified

    1 of 14

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    12 Units Available
    Murray South
    Stillwater Apartments
    5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
    1 Bedroom
    $893
    616 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,022
    821 sqft

    1 of 19

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Murray South
    5390 Tonalea Dr
    5390 Tonalea Drive, Murray, UT
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,450
    1111 sqft
  4. 4. Little Cottonwood
    See all 165 apartments in Little Cottonwood
    Verified

    1 of 24

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    12 Units Available
    Little Cottonwood
    James Pointe Apartments
    632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
    1 Bedroom
    $928
    642 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,056
    860 sqft

    1 of 9

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Little Cottonwood
    555 E 6170 S
    555 East 6170 South, Murray, UT
    4 Bedrooms
    $2,195
    2260 sqft
    5 Bedrooms
    Ask
Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UT
West Valley City, UT
West Jordan, UT
Orem, UT
Sandy, UT
Millcreek, UT
Layton, UT
Taylorsville, UT
Ogden, UT
Midvale, UT
Bountiful, UT
South Salt Lake, UT
South Jordan, UT
Lehi, UT
Draper, UT
Pleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UT
Provo, UT
Herriman, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Tooele, UT
Magna, UT
Holladay, UT
Roy, UT
Farmington, UT
Clearfield, UT
Kaysville, UT
American Fork, UT
Eagle Mountain, UT
West Haven, UT
Payson, UT
South Ogden, UT