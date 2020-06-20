Amenities

6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement. Throughout the upstairs kitchen and living room are beautiful hardwood floors, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and big windows to allow natural light. The backyard is fully fenced, with tons of room to run around. Washer and dryer included.



Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6272-s-400-e



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-Gas and Electric will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,400 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results



Please note: The shed and RV parking not available for tenants use.



