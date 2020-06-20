All apartments in Murray
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

6272 S 400 E

6272 400 East · (801) 890-5942
Location

6272 400 East, Murray, UT 84107
Little Cottonwood

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6272 S 400 E · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1892 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement. Throughout the upstairs kitchen and living room are beautiful hardwood floors, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and big windows to allow natural light. The backyard is fully fenced, with tons of room to run around. Washer and dryer included.

Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6272-s-400-e

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.
-$8 per month utility billing fee
-Gas and Electric will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,400 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

Please note: The shed and RV parking not available for tenants use.

(RLNE5772477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6272 S 400 E have any available units?
6272 S 400 E has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6272 S 400 E have?
Some of 6272 S 400 E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6272 S 400 E currently offering any rent specials?
6272 S 400 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6272 S 400 E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6272 S 400 E is pet friendly.
Does 6272 S 400 E offer parking?
Yes, 6272 S 400 E does offer parking.
Does 6272 S 400 E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6272 S 400 E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6272 S 400 E have a pool?
No, 6272 S 400 E does not have a pool.
Does 6272 S 400 E have accessible units?
No, 6272 S 400 E does not have accessible units.
Does 6272 S 400 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6272 S 400 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6272 S 400 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6272 S 400 E does not have units with air conditioning.
