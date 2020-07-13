All apartments in Murray
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs

5902 S Tahnia Bay · (801) 545-4302
Location

5902 S Tahnia Bay, Murray, UT 84121
Cottonwood West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Newly remodeled and modernly updated downstairs unit is available today! ALL utilities included (water, sewer, garbage, gas, power, basic internet). Central & easy location in Murray. Walking distance to Restaurants, Grocery, Bus stop, Gym, etc... I-215 Freeway entrance is just 2 mins from this private cul-de-sac neighborhood! Private yard and entrance. This duplex is located in an awesome quiet neighborhood with only 14 homes in the cul-de-sac. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. No exceptions. Ask for a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs have any available units?
5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs have?
Some of 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs currently offering any rent specials?
5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs pet-friendly?
No, 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murray.
Does 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs offer parking?
No, 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs does not offer parking.
Does 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs have a pool?
No, 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs does not have a pool.
Does 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs have accessible units?
No, 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs have units with air conditioning?
No, 5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs does not have units with air conditioning.
