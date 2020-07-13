5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs

Amenities
Newly remodeled and modernly updated downstairs unit is available today! ALL utilities included (water, sewer, garbage, gas, power, basic internet). Central & easy location in Murray. Walking distance to Restaurants, Grocery, Bus stop, Gym, etc... I-215 Freeway entrance is just 2 mins from this private cul-de-sac neighborhood! Private yard and entrance. This duplex is located in an awesome quiet neighborhood with only 14 homes in the cul-de-sac. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. No exceptions. Ask for a private showing today!