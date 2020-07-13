5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym internet access

Newly remodeled and modernly updated downstairs unit is available today! ALL utilities included (water, sewer, garbage, gas, power, basic internet). Central & easy location in Murray. Walking distance to Restaurants, Grocery, Bus stop, Gym, etc... I-215 Freeway entrance is just 2 mins from this private cul-de-sac neighborhood! Private yard and entrance. This duplex is located in an awesome quiet neighborhood with only 14 homes in the cul-de-sac. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. No exceptions. Ask for a private showing today!