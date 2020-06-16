5418 Willow Lane

Amenities

Come view this nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs condo situated in the Willows Community in Murray. It features air conditioning, a balcony and ceiling fans. The galley kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and disposal. Park in the one car garage and or the assigned parking space just outside. Included in the rent is use of the community pool and clubhouse. The Willows complex is close to downtown Murray, freeway access and recreational areas



Small dog (25 lbs & under) negotiable with deposit

No Smoking



Rent $995

Deposit $1,245 ($995 Refundable at move-out)

Tenant pays all utilities

Credit & Background check $30 per adult



Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.



MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.



ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.



