All apartments in Murray
Find more places like 5418 Willow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murray, UT
/
5418 Willow Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:40 PM

5418 Willow Lane

5418 Willow Lane · (801) 919-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murray
See all
Murray South
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5418 Willow Lane, Murray, UT 84107
Murray South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt D · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Come view this nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs condo situated in the Willows Community in Murray. It features air conditioning, a balcony and ceiling fans. The galley kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and disposal. Park in the one car garage and or the assigned parking space just outside. Included in the rent is use of the community pool and clubhouse. The Willows complex is close to downtown Murray, freeway access and recreational areas

Small dog (25 lbs & under) negotiable with deposit
No Smoking

Rent $995
Deposit $1,245 ($995 Refundable at move-out)
Tenant pays all utilities
Credit & Background check $30 per adult

Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 Willow Lane have any available units?
5418 Willow Lane has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5418 Willow Lane have?
Some of 5418 Willow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5418 Willow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5418 Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5418 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5418 Willow Lane does offer parking.
Does 5418 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 Willow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5418 Willow Lane has a pool.
Does 5418 Willow Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5418 Willow Lane has accessible units.
Does 5418 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5418 Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5418 Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5418 Willow Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5418 Willow Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave
Murray, UT 84107
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue
Murray, UT 84107
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd
Murray, UT 84123
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St
Murray, UT 84107
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd
Murray, UT 84123
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South
Murray, UT 84107
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E
Murray, UT 84107

Similar Pages

Murray 1 BedroomsMurray 2 Bedrooms
Murray Apartments with ParkingMurray Dog Friendly Apartments
Murray Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Murray NorthMurray Northeast
Murray South

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity