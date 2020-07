Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful 2 BD 1 BTH Condo - Master bedroom overlooks Big Cottonwood Creek. With the tranquil sounds of water flowing down the creek, this home-sweet-home is indeed worth coming home to everyday. Enjoy the spacious bedrooms and amenities*.



*There's a pool in the complex!

*HOA included!



Unfortunately, there are no pets allowed at this complex.

