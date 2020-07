Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning guest parking

4550 S 700 E #19 - This is a lovely 2-bedroom 1-bathroom condo in the heart of Murray. Centrally located with easy access to I-15 and downtown Salt Lake City. The open floor plan makes for easy entertaining. The kitchen includes a dishwasher and washer and dryer hookups. 1st floor unit. Building also includes coin-op washers and dryers. One covered parking space included and plenty of guest parking.



Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4550-s-700-e



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



This is a no pet/animal property.



Resident is responsible for renter’s insurance & all utilities including:

-$53 per month for Water/Sewer/Trash

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-Electric and Gas will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$200 non-refundable cleaning fee

$150 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$500 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



Broker-Owner



