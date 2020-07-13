Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Eastbrook Apartments, in Salt Lake City, UT, is nestled in a beautiful and quiet park like setting. Our smoke free community is centrally located in Millcreek and is minutes away from I-15, I-215 and shopping centers, including Brickyard Plaza and Sugarhouse.







Eastbrook, offers sunny and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes which include open, galley style kitchens, washer and dryer connections, large closets, private patio/balcony as well as covered and off street parking.







At Eastbrook Apartments you can feel at ease with the 24 hour maintenance provided by our professional and responsive staff members! Besides safety and security we offer a wide array of fun and recreation. With our great location you will never be far from entertainment. Come by today and see why Eastbrook Apartments in Salt Lake City is your first choice to call home!