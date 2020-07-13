All apartments in Millcreek
Eastbrook Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Eastbrook Apartments

1735 E 3300 S · (386) 222-6686
Location

1735 E 3300 S, Millcreek, UT 84106
East Millcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37-11 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eastbrook Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Eastbrook Apartments, in Salt Lake City, UT, is nestled in a beautiful and quiet park like setting. Our smoke free community is centrally located in Millcreek and is minutes away from I-15, I-215 and shopping centers, including Brickyard Plaza and Sugarhouse.\n\n\n\nEastbrook, offers sunny and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes which include open, galley style kitchens, washer and dryer connections, large closets, private patio/balcony as well as covered and off street parking.\n\n\n\nAt Eastbrook Apartments you can feel at ease with the 24 hour maintenance provided by our professional and responsive staff members! Besides safety and security we offer a wide array of fun and recreation. With our great location you will never be far from entertainment. Come by today and see why Eastbrook Apartments in Salt Lake City is your first choice to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per application
Move-in Fees: $249 Admin fee (non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 mandatory covered parking ($25), as well as open parking (free).
Storage Details: $15

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eastbrook Apartments have any available units?
Eastbrook Apartments has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Eastbrook Apartments have?
Some of Eastbrook Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eastbrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eastbrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eastbrook Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Eastbrook Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does Eastbrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eastbrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Eastbrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eastbrook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eastbrook Apartments have a pool?
No, Eastbrook Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Eastbrook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Eastbrook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Eastbrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eastbrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Eastbrook Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eastbrook Apartments has units with air conditioning.
