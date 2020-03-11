1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage. One covered and one uncovered parking space is included. Enjoy living in beautiful Quailbrook East with all it's amenities including two pools, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, basketball and beautifully maintained grounds. No pets please. Rent includes water,, sewer, and garbage. The fridge is different than the one seen in the pictures. Contact miranda@equitypmusa.com with additional questions. Apply online at www.equitypmusa.com!