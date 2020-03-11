All apartments in Millcreek
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1

1080 Quail Park Drive · (801) 545-4302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT 84117
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage. One covered and one uncovered parking space is included. Enjoy living in beautiful Quailbrook East with all it's amenities including two pools, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, basketball and beautifully maintained grounds. No pets please. Rent includes water,, sewer, and garbage. The fridge is different than the one seen in the pictures. Contact miranda@equitypmusa.com with additional questions. Apply online at www.equitypmusa.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 have any available units?
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 have?
Some of 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 has a pool.
Does 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
