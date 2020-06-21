Amenities
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Quailbrook 2 Bedroom! - Highlight Features:
- Amazing Amenities
- Walk In Closet
- Quiet Neighborhood with Creeks and Ponds
- Updated Flooring in Kitchen
- Storage Space
- 2 Community Pools
- Centrally Located
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Huge Vanity in Master Bedroom
2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,100 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,200
Security Deposit $1,200
Utilities:
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA
Parking: 1 Covered Parking
Appliances: Newer Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave
Amenities: 2 Community Pools, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Fitness Room, Jacuzzi, Clubhouse, Billiards Table
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***
RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5829300)