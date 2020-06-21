Amenities

1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Quailbrook 2 Bedroom! - Highlight Features:

- Amazing Amenities

- Walk In Closet

- Quiet Neighborhood with Creeks and Ponds

- Updated Flooring in Kitchen

- Storage Space

- 2 Community Pools

- Centrally Located

- Mirrored Closet Doors

- Huge Vanity in Master Bedroom



2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,100 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,200

Security Deposit $1,200



Utilities:

Tenant pays: Gas & Electric

Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA



Parking: 1 Covered Parking



Appliances: Newer Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave



Amenities: 2 Community Pools, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Fitness Room, Jacuzzi, Clubhouse, Billiards Table



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



(RLNE5829300)