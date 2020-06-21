All apartments in Millcreek
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A

1060 Quail Park Drive · (801) 655-2449 ext. 1007
Location

1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT 84117
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Quailbrook 2 Bedroom! - Highlight Features:
- Amazing Amenities
- Walk In Closet
- Quiet Neighborhood with Creeks and Ponds
- Updated Flooring in Kitchen
- Storage Space
- 2 Community Pools
- Centrally Located
- Mirrored Closet Doors
- Huge Vanity in Master Bedroom

2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,100 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,200
Security Deposit $1,200

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Gas & Electric
Included: Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA

Parking: 1 Covered Parking

Appliances: Newer Stainless Appliances, Dishwasher, Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave

Amenities: 2 Community Pools, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Fitness Room, Jacuzzi, Clubhouse, Billiards Table

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

