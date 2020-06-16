Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bocce court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court bbq/grill

3709 S Hancock Rd - 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home in Magna ready to move in. easy access to freeway I-80 and Bacchus Hwy, minutes away from Downtown Salt Lake. Home does have solar panels. Spacious back yard with a deck great for BBQs.



Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3709-s-hancock-rd



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, solar panel fee, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.

Solar Rate Fee: $66.42



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,200 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results



(RLNE3212444)