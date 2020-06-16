All apartments in Magna
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3709 S Hancock Rd

3709 South Hancock Road · (801) 890-5942
Location

3709 South Hancock Road, Magna, UT 84044
Magna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3709 S Hancock Rd · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bocce court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
bbq/grill
3709 S Hancock Rd - 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home in Magna ready to move in. easy access to freeway I-80 and Bacchus Hwy, minutes away from Downtown Salt Lake. Home does have solar panels. Spacious back yard with a deck great for BBQs.

Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3709-s-hancock-rd

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, solar panel fee, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.
Solar Rate Fee: $66.42

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,200 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE3212444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 S Hancock Rd have any available units?
3709 S Hancock Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3709 S Hancock Rd have?
Some of 3709 S Hancock Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 S Hancock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3709 S Hancock Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 S Hancock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 S Hancock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3709 S Hancock Rd offer parking?
No, 3709 S Hancock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3709 S Hancock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 S Hancock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 S Hancock Rd have a pool?
No, 3709 S Hancock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3709 S Hancock Rd have accessible units?
No, 3709 S Hancock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 S Hancock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 S Hancock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 S Hancock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 S Hancock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
