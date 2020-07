Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub garage parking carport internet access

The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children. We are a non-smoking community, and have incredible views of the Wasatch and/or Oquirrh Mountains. Recently completed in 2017, these apartments are sure to make you feel right at home the minute you move in.