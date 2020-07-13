/
pet friendly apartments
51 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Magna, UT
Magna
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
Magna
8737 Redbud Court
8737 Redbud Court, Magna, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1835 sqft
(Currently occupied! Call to schedule a showing!!) A very nice neighborhood, a newer home. A 4 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms. A nice private fenced in yard. A must see! It comes with all of the appliances. $95 collected monthly for water/sewer/trash.
Magna
2616 S Ritson Ln
2616 S Ritson Ln, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1527 sqft
Brand New, Gorgeous 3-Story Townhomes in Colony Farms in Magna. Luxurious Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.colonyfarmstownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Magna
3065 South 9100 West
3065 9100 West, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Charming two bedroom apartment! Tile floor throughout house with carpet in the bedrooms, . Washer/dryer hookups in a closet off the kitchen. Lots of storage. Extra storage option outside, covered carport.
Magna
2614 S Lesseps Lane
2614 S Lesseps Ln, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1525 sqft
2614 S Lesseps Lane Magna, UT 84044 The New Colony Farms Townhomes. Now Leasing! ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.colonyfarmstownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.
Magna
7390 West Candis Place
7390 West Candis Place, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
968 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! Basement Apartment New Kitchen, New Cabinets, Fresh Paint, New Appliances! Beautiful Basement Unit, very spacious and in a wonderful neighborhood featuring a large layout.
Magna
2763 Cyprus Lane
2763 Cyprus Lane, Magna, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1178 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Magna
8417 W 3100 S
8417 3100 South, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
NEW LOWER PRICE! Magnificent Magna Residence! - Come see this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex unit! Home features a dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, and deck. The home has an incredible backyard and is in a wonderful neighborhood.
Hunter East
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Central Hunter
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,067
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Kearns
4995 S 4420 W
4995 4420 West, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2352 sqft
4995 S 4420 W - Corner lot Kearns home move in ready, TODAY! 4 Bedrooms, 1 and ¾ bathroom open layout home.
Oquirrh Shadows
5403 Leticia Court
5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700.
Kearns
4470 W 4865 S
4470 4865 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1220 sqft
4470 W 4865 S - *Income Restrictions Apply* Great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler home. This home features a nice open layout with central air, an automated sprinkler system and one car attached garage.
Kearns
5004 S. Pieper Blvd.
5004 South Pieper Boulevard, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Family Three Bedroom Rambler; Kearns, 1,200 sq ft, $1650/month; Over-sized Heated Garage - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Kearns. Over-sized Garage; Private Yard; Very Clean. Located near the Olympic Oval, Kearns Fitness Center, and Kearns High School.
Kearns
4870 S. Heath Ave.
4870 Heath Avenue, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1940 sqft
4870 S. Heath Ave.
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$826
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Poplar Grove
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$955
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$976
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
North Central Taylorsville
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Granger East
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Cobble Creek
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Jordan Meadows
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$789
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
