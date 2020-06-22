All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

3342 West Prairie Grass Drive

3342 Prairie Grass Drive · (801) 919-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3342 Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Com see this bright and light mid-row 3 bed 3 bath town-home, situated in Lehi's Thanksgiving Meadows, in the heart of Silicon Slopes! The great open floor plan includes a loaded kitchen with all appliances. There is a private fenced back deck and attached garages in front. There is plenty of storage in the unfinished basement and the washer & dryer are included. The community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym. The yardwork and snow removal are included. This home is very close to Thanksgiving Point with all the shops, gardens, theatres, restaurants and outlets.

No Pets
No Smoking

Rent $1,595
Deposit $2,045 ($1,595 refundable)
Tenant pays all utilities
Credit & Background check $30 per adults (18 & older)

Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive have any available units?
3342 West Prairie Grass Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive have?
Some of 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3342 West Prairie Grass Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive does offer parking.
Does 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive has a pool.
Does 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive has accessible units.
Does 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3342 West Prairie Grass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
