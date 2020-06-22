3342 West Prairie Grass Drive

Amenities

Com see this bright and light mid-row 3 bed 3 bath town-home, situated in Lehi's Thanksgiving Meadows, in the heart of Silicon Slopes! The great open floor plan includes a loaded kitchen with all appliances. There is a private fenced back deck and attached garages in front. There is plenty of storage in the unfinished basement and the washer & dryer are included. The community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym. The yardwork and snow removal are included. This home is very close to Thanksgiving Point with all the shops, gardens, theatres, restaurants and outlets.



No Pets

No Smoking



Rent $1,595

Deposit $2,045 ($1,595 refundable)

Tenant pays all utilities

Credit & Background check $30 per adults (18 & older)



Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.



MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.



ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.



