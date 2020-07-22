Amenities
5702 S Garnet Drive Available 09/18/20 *** Desert Color Brand New Home *** - 4 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2,085 sq. ft.
2 car garage
Beautiful picture perfect home in the BRAND NEW DESERT COLOR
Desert Color is a place to pursue dreams & discover the joys of being part of a community
Easy access off I-15 exit 2
Covered patio off the kitchen
Includes exquisite lighting, granite counter tops throughout & tile surround
Gas cook tops
Sound systems in living room, kitchen and master bedroom
This is a customized design with every detail implemented
HOA includes clubhouse, pool and will be completed in 2020
Lagoon will be finished the 1st quarter of 2021
Low maintenance landscaping
Low power through Dixie Power
This home is a must see!
Security Deposit $2,250
Available September 15th
In the building process - Photos are of model home
1-year lease available
No Pets / No Smoking
Credit Check Required
Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Realty Direct Cell: 435-632-0248
