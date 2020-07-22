Amenities

5702 S Garnet Drive Available 09/18/20 *** Desert Color Brand New Home *** - 4 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

2,085 sq. ft.

2 car garage

Beautiful picture perfect home in the BRAND NEW DESERT COLOR

Desert Color is a place to pursue dreams & discover the joys of being part of a community

Easy access off I-15 exit 2

Covered patio off the kitchen

Includes exquisite lighting, granite counter tops throughout & tile surround

Gas cook tops

Sound systems in living room, kitchen and master bedroom

This is a customized design with every detail implemented

HOA includes clubhouse, pool and will be completed in 2020

Lagoon will be finished the 1st quarter of 2021

Low maintenance landscaping

Low power through Dixie Power

This home is a must see!

Security Deposit $2,250

Available September 15th

In the building process - Photos are of model home

1-year lease available

No Pets / No Smoking

Credit Check Required

Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com

Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old

For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Realty Direct Cell: 435-632-0248



No Pets Allowed



