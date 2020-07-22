All apartments in Kearns
Find more places like 5702 S Garnet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kearns, UT
/
5702 S Garnet Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

5702 S Garnet Drive

5702 Garner Court · (435) 632-0248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kearns
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5702 Garner Court, Kearns, UT 84118
Kearns

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5702 S Garnet Drive · Avail. Sep 18

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
5702 S Garnet Drive Available 09/18/20 *** Desert Color Brand New Home *** - 4 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2,085 sq. ft.
2 car garage
Beautiful picture perfect home in the BRAND NEW DESERT COLOR
Desert Color is a place to pursue dreams & discover the joys of being part of a community
Easy access off I-15 exit 2
Covered patio off the kitchen
Includes exquisite lighting, granite counter tops throughout & tile surround
Gas cook tops
Sound systems in living room, kitchen and master bedroom
This is a customized design with every detail implemented
HOA includes clubhouse, pool and will be completed in 2020
Lagoon will be finished the 1st quarter of 2021
Low maintenance landscaping
Low power through Dixie Power
This home is a must see!
Security Deposit $2,250
Available September 15th
In the building process - Photos are of model home
1-year lease available
No Pets / No Smoking
Credit Check Required
Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Realty Direct Cell: 435-632-0248

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 S Garnet Drive have any available units?
5702 S Garnet Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5702 S Garnet Drive have?
Some of 5702 S Garnet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 S Garnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5702 S Garnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 S Garnet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5702 S Garnet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kearns.
Does 5702 S Garnet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5702 S Garnet Drive offers parking.
Does 5702 S Garnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 S Garnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 S Garnet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5702 S Garnet Drive has a pool.
Does 5702 S Garnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 5702 S Garnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 S Garnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 S Garnet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5702 S Garnet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5702 S Garnet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5702 S Garnet Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kearns 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKearns Apartments with Balconies
Kearns Apartments with GaragesKearns Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Kearns Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UT
Summit Park, UTProvo, UTClearfield, UTPark City, UTSpanish Fork, UTKaysville, UTSnyderville, UTSouth Ogden, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
Davis Technical CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity