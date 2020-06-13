Apartment List
166 Apartments for rent in Kearns, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

Kearns
1 Unit Available
5164 S Capehart St
5164 South Capehart Street, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
This home has had some recent remodeling done including new paint throughout, updated bathrooms and new laminate flooring! 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs plus another bedroom and another bathroom downstairs.
Granger South
5 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.

1 Unit Available
3939 W 5820 S
3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1777 sqft
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features: Spacious Kitchen Large Fully Fenced Backyard Lovely Deck Quiet Neighborhood 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Granger
12 Units Available
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Copper Hills
27 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,014
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Cobble Creek
17 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Granger East
19 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$926
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,151
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Hunter East
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Granger East
5 Units Available
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Cobble Creek
23 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
East River
Contact for Availability
Gardner Station
7611 South Gardner Stop Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,249
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1363 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Gardner Station in West Jordan, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of West Jordan, our modern and sleek apartments offer all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.

Sunset Ridge
1 Unit Available
8152 S 5980 W
8152 5980 West, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
2600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. This home includes stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, granite counter tops and washer/dryer included. Spacious open floor plan with natural light throughout the home.

East River
1 Unit Available
1158 W 7055 S
1158 7055 South, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1363 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft.

Valley Park
1 Unit Available
2289 W. Bonniebrook Drive
2289 Bonniebrook Drive, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Taylorsville 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced yard. All new Paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Deck. This top floor unit is located in a quiet and convenient location in a great part of town.

Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
4692 W Thorndale Way
4692 Thorndale Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1487 sqft
Spacious 3 BR Townhome Available Now! - Beautiful inside! Large end-unit townhome has open-floorplan on main level with direct access to outdoor patio. 3bed 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plenty of space. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in-closet.

Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
8171 S 2470 W
8171 2470 West, West Jordan, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2273 sqft
8171 S 2470 W Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL West Jordan Home - Fenced Yard! - Highlight Features: - Recently Remodeled Interior - Large Master Bedroom with French Doors - Spacious Bedrooms - Huge Master Bathroom - Large Windows - Lots of Natural

Magna
1 Unit Available
3709 S Hancock Rd
3709 South Hancock Road, Magna, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1828 sqft
3709 S Hancock Rd - 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home in Magna ready to move in. easy access to freeway I-80 and Bacchus Hwy, minutes away from Downtown Salt Lake. Home does have solar panels. Spacious back yard with a deck great for BBQs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kearns, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kearns renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

