258 Apartments for rent in Kearns, UT with parking

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kearns
4995 S 4420 W
4995 4420 West, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2352 sqft
4995 S 4420 W - Corner lot Kearns home move in ready, TODAY! 4 Bedrooms, 1 and ¾ bathroom open layout home.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Kearns
4470 W 4865 S
4470 4865 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1220 sqft
4470 W 4865 S - *Income Restrictions Apply* Great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler home. This home features a nice open layout with central air, an automated sprinkler system and one car attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kearns
5004 S. Pieper Blvd.
5004 South Pieper Boulevard, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Family Three Bedroom Rambler; Kearns, 1,200 sq ft, $1650/month; Over-sized Heated Garage - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Kearns. Over-sized Garage; Private Yard; Very Clean. Located near the Olympic Oval, Kearns Fitness Center, and Kearns High School.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kearns
4870 S. Heath Ave.
4870 Heath Avenue, Kearns, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1940 sqft
4870 S. Heath Ave.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
5 Units Available
Granger South
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
5287 Dewberry Ln, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1227 sqft
Mulberry Park offers a warm neighborhood setting. At Mulberry Park, you'll discover all the comforts and conveniences you expect.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hunter South
4407 Early Duke Street
4407 Early Duke Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home with Large Driveway and RV Parking!! - *No Smoking/No Pet. Main level includes living room, dining room, kitchen (which includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher and disposal), 2 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westbrook
3992 W. Heidelberg Ln.
3992 Heidelberg Lane, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2818 sqft
Single Family Home! Like New! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
5667 W. Island Ridge Drive
5667 Island Ridge Drive, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2128 sqft
Like-new townhome with 2,128 finished square feet above ground level.
1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Hunter East
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
25 Units Available
Jordan Oaks
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
Studio
$976
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
29 Units Available
North Central Taylorsville
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Granger
Aspen Village
3043 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$960
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aspen Village in West Valley City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
10 Units Available
Granger East
Apartments at Decker Lake
2184 W 3100 S, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment features one- and two-bedroom units with convenient amenities, including a garbage disposal and air conditioning. Property amenities include a playground, fitness center and laundry facility. Close to I-215 and the Redwood Recreation Center.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
29 Units Available
Cobble Creek
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,131
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1293 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
35 Units Available
Midvale Park
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
26 Units Available
Westbrook
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,031
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
28 Units Available
Central Hunter
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,067
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Granger
Redwood
4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT
Studio
$749
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation.
1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
19 Units Available
Granger East
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$889
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
28 Units Available
Copper Hills
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,016
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1339 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Cobble Creek
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Granger East
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$949
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kearns, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kearns apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

