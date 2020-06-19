All apartments in Herriman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4047 W Adler Rd

4047 W Adler Rd · (801) 636-0525
Location

4047 W Adler Rd, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 4.5 baths, $3595 · Avail. now

$3,595

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in to this like new luxury home and enjoy the extra large rooms, including master suite with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. 6 bedrooms 4 1/2 baths . Deluxe kitchen with island, double ovens and walk-in pantry. The large family room is part of the kitchen/open area. There are 6 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths a 3 car garage, and a covered patio on the east side of the home to give you cool afternoon shade. Laundry rooms upstairs and down. The basement is fully finished with a master bedroom suite, separate entrance, full kitchen, laundry, three bedrooms and family room.

This solid brick luxury home is perfect in so many ways! Quiet street, flat roads. Call Ron Taylor Utah First Realty and Property Management 801-636-0525 Good credit and references required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 W Adler Rd have any available units?
4047 W Adler Rd has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4047 W Adler Rd have?
Some of 4047 W Adler Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 W Adler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4047 W Adler Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 W Adler Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4047 W Adler Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herriman.
Does 4047 W Adler Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4047 W Adler Rd does offer parking.
Does 4047 W Adler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4047 W Adler Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 W Adler Rd have a pool?
No, 4047 W Adler Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4047 W Adler Rd have accessible units?
No, 4047 W Adler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 W Adler Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4047 W Adler Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 W Adler Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4047 W Adler Rd has units with air conditioning.
