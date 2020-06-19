4047 W Adler Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move in to this like new luxury home and enjoy the extra large rooms, including master suite with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. 6 bedrooms 4 1/2 baths . Deluxe kitchen with island, double ovens and walk-in pantry. The large family room is part of the kitchen/open area. There are 6 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths a 3 car garage, and a covered patio on the east side of the home to give you cool afternoon shade. Laundry rooms upstairs and down. The basement is fully finished with a master bedroom suite, separate entrance, full kitchen, laundry, three bedrooms and family room.



This solid brick luxury home is perfect in so many ways! Quiet street, flat roads. Call Ron Taylor Utah First Realty and Property Management 801-636-0525 Good credit and references required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5756761)