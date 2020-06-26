All apartments in Herriman
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

14397 S Oakfield Way

14397 South Oakfield Way · (801) 532-8465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14397 South Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Herriman Townhome. This home features great access to major collector roads, Real Salt Lake Training facility, part of the RoseCrest development which offers lots of parks, trails and open space. The main level features a good sized family room, the 2nd level features a dedicated Master suite, Kitchen & dining area and 1/2 bath. the 3rd level features 2 bedrooms, one larger than the other, a full bath and a large laundry room. Basic Cable and Internet included along with Clubhouse, Work out room and Pool next door. For Showing Text Ross @ 801-808-5199 Deposit Alternative Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14397 S Oakfield Way have any available units?
14397 S Oakfield Way has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14397 S Oakfield Way have?
Some of 14397 S Oakfield Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14397 S Oakfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
14397 S Oakfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14397 S Oakfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 14397 S Oakfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herriman.
Does 14397 S Oakfield Way offer parking?
No, 14397 S Oakfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 14397 S Oakfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14397 S Oakfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14397 S Oakfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 14397 S Oakfield Way has a pool.
Does 14397 S Oakfield Way have accessible units?
No, 14397 S Oakfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14397 S Oakfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14397 S Oakfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14397 S Oakfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14397 S Oakfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
