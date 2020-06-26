14397 S Oakfield Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pool clubhouse some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool internet access

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Herriman Townhome. This home features great access to major collector roads, Real Salt Lake Training facility, part of the RoseCrest development which offers lots of parks, trails and open space. The main level features a good sized family room, the 2nd level features a dedicated Master suite, Kitchen & dining area and 1/2 bath. the 3rd level features 2 bedrooms, one larger than the other, a full bath and a large laundry room. Basic Cable and Internet included along with Clubhouse, Work out room and Pool next door. For Showing Text Ross @ 801-808-5199 Deposit Alternative Available!