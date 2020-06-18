All apartments in Eagle Mountain
4084 E Sunbury Ln.
Last updated June 18 2020

4084 E Sunbury Ln

4084 E Sunbury Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4084 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4084 E Sunbury Ln Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Eagle Mountain Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1 Car Attached Garage
1 Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:

Porter's Crossing is a beautiful community located in the Ranches Development in Eagle Mountain, UT. Those living in Porter's Crossing enjoy beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountains and Utah Lake. Porter's Crossing is located within walking distance of several businesses, and just a 15 minute drive to I-15.

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

(RLNE4228143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

