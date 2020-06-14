Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

124 Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT with garage

American Fork apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
33 Units Available
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
771 East 500 South
771 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1771 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
795 East 500 South
795 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
818 E 500 S #102
818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
818 E 500 S #102 Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous 1 bed unit - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
152 S. 920 E. #319
152 South 920 East, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Beautiful Condo with Tons of Amenities! - This is a beautiful Haymaker built gated community with several amenities.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
768 E 500 S #102
768 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed walk out to beautiful park!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
541 S 850 E #301
541 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
541 S 850 E #301 Available 06/17/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment in American Fork - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1061 N. 300 W.
1061 North 300 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2205 sqft
This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2,200 Sq Ft. Clean, cozy and well-maintained. The kitchen is complete with an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and lots of pantry space.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
543 South 850 East
543 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
413 East 570 South
413 E 570 S, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1956 sqft
Available for Rent!!! Unique 4 Bedrooms Townhome in an Amazing Neighborhood! - Embrace and redefine home living! This unique 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 4-Plex townhome is warm and inviting.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of American Fork
18 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
18 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7941 N 7350 W
7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
541 South 850 East
541 South 850 East, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10863 North Sandstone Way
10863 N Sandstone Way, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2530 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Highland UT! - Move into this beautiful, Newer Townhome the first part of June! This beautiful townhouse has tons of upgrades! It is located in Highland close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access.

1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
644 S 2310 W Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Pleasant Grove - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2075 S. 750 E.
2075 South 750 East, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2191 sqft
Lovely Home for Rent - We are renting this beautiful home in Lehi Utah. The property has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and a large backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830613)
Results within 5 miles of American Fork
28 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
25 Units Available
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
2 Units Available
Old Fort
2 Units Available
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.
47 Units Available
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for American Fork, UT

"Big-city opportunities, and small-town goodness." (American Fork motto)

Ever since the Gold Rush, Utah has been one of those western states where people move, seeking new beginnings and greener pastures. American Fork, a Utah City named after the good ol' U.S. of A and the lakes that run through it (called "forks"), is one of those great welcoming destinations in Utah -- a small, friendly, classically American town with plenty of opportunities for its residents. With a recent growth in businesses, and high quality of life, American Fork was recently listed by Money Magazine as one of the top 100 places to live in the country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in American Fork, UT

American Fork apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

