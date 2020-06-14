124 Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT with garage
"Big-city opportunities, and small-town goodness." (American Fork motto)
Ever since the Gold Rush, Utah has been one of those western states where people move, seeking new beginnings and greener pastures. American Fork, a Utah City named after the good ol' U.S. of A and the lakes that run through it (called "forks"), is one of those great welcoming destinations in Utah -- a small, friendly, classically American town with plenty of opportunities for its residents. With a recent growth in businesses, and high quality of life, American Fork was recently listed by Money Magazine as one of the top 100 places to live in the country. See more
American Fork apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.