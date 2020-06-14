/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
23 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT
1 of 23
Last updated June 14
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
768 E 500 S #102
768 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
1 bed walk out to beautiful park!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
818 E 500 S #102
818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
818 E 500 S #102 Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous 1 bed unit - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
Results within 1 mile of American Fork
Viewpointe
Last updated June 14
Sam White's Lane
19 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Results within 5 miles of American Fork
1 of 65
Last updated June 14
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
758 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
372 South 930 West
372 Via Bella Vista, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$450
1180 sqft
I have a room available for a female. LDS standards apply. Rent is $450+utilities. Share the bathroom with one other girl. Place is clean and super chill and fun!
1 of 10
Last updated June 14
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
564 E 300 N - 303
564 E 300 N, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
RENT $1150 $600 DEPOSIT This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless
Results within 10 miles of American Fork
1 of 27
Last updated June 14
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
1 of 41
Last updated June 14
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14
River View
6 Units Available
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
691 sqft
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Adagio
Last updated June 14
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
1 of 44
Last updated June 14
Mountain Point
83 Units Available
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,365
816 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14
44 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
731 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14
$
Lakeview
17 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
1 of 70
Last updated June 14
$
Mountain Point
11 Units Available
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$974
763 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14
River View
24 Units Available
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
879 sqft
Draper Village is Draper's newest luxury apartment community. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, plus luxurious three bedroom townhomes to choose from Draper Village offers only the best.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12
Cherry Hill
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
1551 S 850 E
1551 South 850 East, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
Fall in love with this furnished home. You will not be disappointed. 1 bedroom and 1 full office. Close to BYU and UVU. Quiet dead end street. Amazing view. Access at rear of home. Quite private downstairs unit.
