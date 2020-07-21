910 Mesquite Hollow Pl.

Amenities

1 story in Tera Vista, great condition! - This home features a spacious family room with fireplace, open kitchen with skylight, plenty of cabinets and Silestone countertops, a dedicated office ( could be hobby room or exercise room) with french doors and a 2 car side entry garage. Hard tile throughout the living areas. Large master suite with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Master suite is away from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. New stainless steel refrigerator to be installed

Qualifications: Good rental history, and credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com.



