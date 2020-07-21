All apartments in Williamson County
Williamson County, TX
910 Mesquite Hollow Pl.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

910 Mesquite Hollow Pl.

910 Mesquite Hollow Place · No Longer Available
Location

910 Mesquite Hollow Place, Williamson County, TX 78665
Teravista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
1 story in Tera Vista, great condition! - This home features a spacious family room with fireplace, open kitchen with skylight, plenty of cabinets and Silestone countertops, a dedicated office ( could be hobby room or exercise room) with french doors and a 2 car side entry garage. Hard tile throughout the living areas. Large master suite with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Master suite is away from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. New stainless steel refrigerator to be installed
Qualifications: Good rental history, and credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com.

(RLNE3262424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. have any available units?
910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. have?
Some of 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. offers parking.
Does 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. has a pool.
Does 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. have accessible units?
No, 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Mesquite Hollow Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
