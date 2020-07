Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony cable included garbage disposal granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage bocce court conference room game room internet access media room playground tennis court yoga

Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas. Nestled in the heart of one of the fastest-growing suburbs, this brand-new community features open studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with designer touches and high-end amenities. Lounge by our resort-style pool after a long day in the office or brush up on your golf skills at our on-site putting green. You are perfectly placed near both Highway 79 and SH-130 making the best of Austin and Round Rock a quick drive away. Live where comfort is home at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.