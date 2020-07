Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated & move in ready.Bright & modern interior. Open dining/kitchen/living room with corner fireplace. Large master suite with dual walk in closets. (blinds being installed in all windows at the end of July) Covered patio in fenced back yard. Tenants care for yards, $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet/max of 2. Tenants must review attached Amendment to residential lease w/their agent before submitting app. This doc must be signed by tenant/submitted w/app. Tenants must abide by HOA rules.