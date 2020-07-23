All apartments in Williamson County
Find more places like 1706 Stonehaven Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamson County, TX
/
1706 Stonehaven Lane
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1706 Stonehaven Lane

1706 Stonehaven Lane · (512) 466-4993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1706 Stonehaven Lane, Williamson County, TX 78665
Teravista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1706 Stonehaven Lane · Avail. Jul 31

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1706 Stonehaven Lane Available 07/31/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Teravista - Nice one-story home located in the Teravista community. The open floor plan features 3 spacious bedrooms The primary bedroom, complete with walk-in closet Open living/Dining area with fireplace, Numerous community amenities which include a public golf course, resort style pools, hike and bike trails and planned social events.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE5936220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Stonehaven Lane have any available units?
1706 Stonehaven Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1706 Stonehaven Lane have?
Some of 1706 Stonehaven Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Stonehaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Stonehaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Stonehaven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Stonehaven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Stonehaven Lane offer parking?
No, 1706 Stonehaven Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Stonehaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Stonehaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Stonehaven Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1706 Stonehaven Lane has a pool.
Does 1706 Stonehaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 1706 Stonehaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Stonehaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Stonehaven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Stonehaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Stonehaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1706 Stonehaven Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLago Vista, TXTaylor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Belton, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXHarker Heights, TXBurnet, TXHornsby Bend, TXNolanville, TXMarble Falls, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TXWimberley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity