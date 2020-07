Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

GOLF COURSE LOT! Beautiful 2-story home available For Lease in Teravista! Extremely functional floor plan great for blended families! 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL-bathrooms & game room! Tons of storage! Full bedroom & bath on main floor-nice for guests OR office! Master suite is UP. Wood-like floors on main floor. OPEN kitchen w/ granite, gas cooktop & built-ins! All upstairs bedrooms are large & all have walk-in closets! Oversized laundry room. Covered rear patio. Ready for immediate move-in!