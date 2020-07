Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub

1Bd | Upscale Community | Barton Creek Habitat - Property Id: 105620



** 1 Month FREE rent for 13+ Month Leases **



This luxurious, gated community is surrounded by the Barton Creek Habitat Preserve. The community was built in 2015 and has only 236 apartment homes on site. State-of-the-Art Athletic Center w/free Weights and a Resort Style Swimming Pool with Lap Lanes. Dog Park & Dog Wash Spa.



10.1 miles to Downtown

14.3 miles to ABIA

7.7 miles to Hill Country Galleria



512-784-5481

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105620

Property Id 105620



(RLNE5444496)